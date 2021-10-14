Sierra Leone celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, has attended his country’s National Day celebration held at the Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of several officials and figures from Sierra Leone and several of its citizens residing in the UAE.

President Bio lauded the UAE's organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, wishing the UAE’s leadership and people success in hosting Expo 2020 Dubai.

The pavilion’s visitors enjoyed live heritage performances from Sierra Leone.