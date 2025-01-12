Sierra Leone Confirms First Mpox Case
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 12:00 PM
FREETOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of Mpox since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a public health emergency of international concern in August last year, the country's health authorities announced late Friday.
According to a statement by Sierra Leone's National Public Health Agency (NPHA), the infected individual is a 27-year-old man from the Western Area Rural District.
Swift actions are being taken by health teams to conduct thorough contact tracing and investigations to identify potential exposures and prevent further transmission of the virus, the statement said.
