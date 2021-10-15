UrduPoint.com

Sierra Leone Has Celebrated Its National Day At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:45 PM

Sierra Leone has celebrated its national day at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 15th October 2021 (WAM) - Sierra Leone has celebrated its national day at Expo 2020 Dubai with a flag-raising ceremony at the stage of nations in Al Wasl Plaza.

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierral Leone, welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence , and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, was accompanied by first lady Fatima Maada Bio.

The cultural performances included a poem recitation by Wilma Knuckles, a child ambassador, poet, actress and musician, who is an activist for children; and a moving rendition of Amazing Grace by Rozzy Sokota, Khadison Duwai and Andrew James.

Maada Bio said: "I extend my warmest felicitations to the esteemed government and its people of the UAE for demonstrating how a brighter future is possible. It is in this spirit that I urge greater partnership, dialogue and collaboration among nations, as the world tackles the economic impact of Covid-19, especially among our smaller African economies.

"

Located in the Opportunity District, the Sierra Leone pavilion, under the theme ‘New Beginning,’ takes visitors on a journey to the west African country, which is rich in natural resources.

Sheikh Nahyan said: "Sierra Leone’s participation in this World Expo gives us a unique glimpse into what this wonderful country and its friendly people have to offer.

"It also allows us to learn more about the unique history, culture and investment opportunities that are available in Sierra Leone, as a future-oriented nation, seeking to create new partnerships for sustainable development."

National days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of the 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Sierra Leone October 2020 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohammad Tariq in front in 40th Punjab Open Golf

Mohammad Tariq in front in 40th Punjab Open Golf

29 minutes ago
 Deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanis ..

Deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar

29 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Summons US Military Attac ..

Russian Defense Ministry Summons US Military Attache Over Border Incident in Sea ..

29 minutes ago
 New US Treasury Guidelines Warn Crypto Industry of ..

New US Treasury Guidelines Warn Crypto Industry of Perils of Sanctions Violation ..

32 minutes ago
 Russia to Sign Hydrogen Energy Cooperation Deals W ..

Russia to Sign Hydrogen Energy Cooperation Deals With France, Australia, S. Kore ..

32 minutes ago
 Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2021: Finalists decided

Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2021: Finalists decided

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.