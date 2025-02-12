Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with UAE in education, technology, sustainable development”

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) David Moinina Sengeh, Chief Minister of Sierra Leone, affirmed his country's aspiration to strengthen cooperation with the UAE in the fields of education, technology, and sustainable development, contributing to a future vision based on innovation and sustainable growth.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the World Governments Summit (WGS ) 2025 in Dubai, Sengeh said that the private sector in both countries plays a significant role in driving economic cooperation, reflecting the level of investment development in the region. He added that the UAE and Sierra Leone share a vision of supporting development and enhancing collaboration opportunities in economic, educational, and technological fields.

He emphasised that Sierra Leone and the UAE enjoy strong and well-established relations across various sectors, noting that these ties have been reinforced through high-level official visits, which have contributed to consolidating cooperation.

Chief Minister of Sierra Leone explained that Sierra Leone's government aims to achieve five key priorities in 2025, aligning with the country’s national plan. These priorities include enhancing the agricultural sector, supporting youth, developing technology, improving skills, and training government employees.

He noted that these areas are of great interest to Sierra Leone’s leadership and have led to initiatives and programmes designed to achieve the country’s strategic goals.

He stated that through these priorities, the government seeks to create future job opportunities, boost the manufacturing sector, and develop the educational system to equip future generations with the necessary skills to meet the demands of the global labour market.

The Chief Minister of Sierra Leone emphasised that education is a fundamental pillar in addressing the future challenges facing governments. He pointed out that preparing students for the future has become more important than ever, given the accelerating pace of global transformations and technological advancements occurring within days, sometimes even hours.

The rapid global changes necessitate reconsidering how educational systems adapt to these transformations, ensuring that the next generation is prepared to engage with future shifts, he said.

He also stressed that education must be accessible to all and that governments should leverage policies and legislation to support the education sector while preserving the planet.