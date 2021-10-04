UrduPoint.com

SIFF 2021 To Showcase 40 Films At FAME Exhibition

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:45 PM

SIFF 2021 to showcase 40 films at FAME exhibition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The 8th annual Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF 2021) will be turning the spotlight on the voices, technical talents and budding creative genius of young filmmakers and aspiring media arts professionals in the UAE and the region once again at the FUNN Media-Art Annual Exhibition (FAME), which will be presenting more than 40 original works of FUNN’s students.

The creative output of students of FUNN – Sharjah Media Arts for Children and Youth – who were trained to gain a variety of professional skills in a series of expert-led workshops FUNN organised from 2019 – 2021, will be accessible by registering on the SIFF 2021 website: www.

siff.ae, throughout the duration of SIFF 2021, which is being held virtually this year from October 10 – 15.

From 2D animation videos, to animated and child-made films and films made by the youth, as well as several works of photography, FAME 2021 will showcase the artistic perspectives and storytelling skills of the region’s young media artists to renowned filmmakers who are joining the film festival from around the world, and cinema lovers, in addition to being a source of inspiration for their peers.

Under the theme ‘Think Cinema’, SIFF 2021 is organised by FUNN, the Sharjah-based organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting media arts learning among UAE’s children and youth.

