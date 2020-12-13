Significant attention given to logistical efforts to organise land, maritime, railway transportation, says Energy official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Hassan Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs, said, "Due to the policy of the UAE related to achieving global leadership in all areas of development, economic diversity and sustainability, significant attention was given to the logistical efforts to organise land, maritime and railway transportation, as well as to drafting relevant legislation."

"The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is the authority responsible for the country’s logistics performance index and is keen to improve logistical services, as one of the key foundations of comprehensive economic development and the main driver of the UAE’s strategic logistical objectives that include increasing the contribution of the logistics sector to raising the GDP, increasing the share of Emirati goods entering the region, maximising job opportunities provided by the sector, improving the country’s ranking in international logistics and industrial indexes, and enhancing the country’s global reputation in this area," he added.

Al Mansouri stressed that the ministry is aware of the key role of the logistics sector in strengthening and supporting the national economy, therefore, the ministry always aims to draft pioneering initiatives and projects that will help achieve the country’s logistical performance objectives for the next fifty years, stressing that international developments have proven the country’s capacity to manage and lead this sector during difficult conditions.

"Due to its distinguished and ambitious plans, programmes and initiatives, the UAE has accomplished leading global outcomes and outstanding achievements in international competitiveness indexes in recent years. In the maritime transport sector, the country’s ports achieved significant progress, and in the aviation sector, shipping operations have increased, as well as the number of destinations, which contributed to the growth of our national economy," Al Mansouri affirmed.

Abdullah Al Saadi, Head of the Logistics Performance Executive Team in the UAE, pointed out that the team, headed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has introduced, in cooperation with the Federal Customs Authority, a unified customs e-system and a shipment e-tracking project, which reduced the timeframe for clearing shipments and customs clearance procedures and ensured the happiness of customers.

The team took part in several workshops and retreats, to explore the needs and suggestions of local, regional and international transport companies operating in the UAE, he added.

"Due to the cooperation between the team and its partners from relevant government authorities, both federal and local, and the private sector, the UAE achieved its strategic logistical objectives, enabling the logistics sector to contribute to GDP growth, increasing the share of Emirati goods entering the region, maximising job opportunities provided by the sector, and facilitating trade and transport," he further added.