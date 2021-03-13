UrduPoint.com
Significant Drop In Temperatures Expected For Coming Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts temperature to drop significantly especially westward, over the coming five days.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM tonight for the rest of the week.

Saturday Weather: Dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially northward and over islands – Significant drop in temperatures especially westward Wind: Moderate to fresh Northwesterly and strong at times over the sea, causing blowing and suspended dust and sand, with speed of 20 – 30 reaching 50 km/hr.

Sea: Rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.

Sunday Weather: Humid by morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas – Fair to partly cloudy at times especially eastward – with another drop in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly, freshening at times with speed of 15 - 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Monday Weather: Humid by morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas - Fair to partly cloudy at times especially eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly, with speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.

Tuesday Weather: Humid by morning with a probability fog or mist formation over some coastal areas - Fair to partly cloudy at times northward – with increase in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, with speed of 10 - 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.

Wednesday Weather: Fair to partly cloudy – with another increase in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, with speed of 10 - 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.

