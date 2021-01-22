UrduPoint.com
Significant Drop In Temperatures Expected Over Coming Days: National Center Of Meteorology

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Significant drop in temperatures expected over coming days: National Center of Meteorology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be partly cloudy in general with a significant drop in temperatures expected nationwide.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM today for the coming five days: Friday: Weather: Dusty – Partly Cloudy at times – A significant drop in temperatures.

Wind: Moderate to fresh Northwesterly and strong at times, causing blowing and suspended dust and sand – with speed of 20 -35 km/hr reaching 55 km/hr.

Sea: Very rough to rough, in Arabian gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Weather: Dusty – Partly Cloudy and Cloudy at times over the sea and northern region of the country.

Wind: Moderate to fresh Northwesterly, becoming Easterly and northeasterly over the northward & eastward of the country at night, causing blowing and suspended dust and sand - with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Rough in Arabian gulf and moderate, becoming rough at night in Oman sea.

Sunday: Weather: Dusty, becoming fair to partly cloudy at times with a slight increase in temperature.

Wind: Moderate to fresh Northeasterly at times, with a speed of 15 – 30 km/hr reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Monday: Weather: Humid in the morning, with a probability of mist formation over some western internal areas – Fair in general and partly cloudy at times..

Wind: Light to moderate Northeasterly with a speed of 10 – 20 km/hr reaching 30 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Weather: Humid with a chance of fog and mist formation by morning over some internal and coastal areas – Dusty and partly cloudy at times, temperatures tend to slightly decrease westward.

Wind: Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly with speed 10 - 20 Km/hr, reaching 30 Km/hr.

