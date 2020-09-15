UrduPoint.com
Signing Of 'Peace Accord' Between UAE And Israel And 'Peace Support Declaration' Between Bahrain And Israel

Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:15 PM

WAHSINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) The UAE and State of Israel signed today Peace Accord between the two countries in the White House.

Also, the Kingdom of Bahrain signed the 'Declaration to Support Peace' with the State of Israel.

