Open Menu

SIH Explores Future Of Heritage Amid Contemporary Transformations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 12:30 AM

SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Recognising the need to preserve cultural heritage for future generations and address challenges in the digital age, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) organised a cultural session titled “The Future of Cultural Heritage in a Changing Era”.

The session was part of SIH’s cultural programme at the Cairo International Book Fair 2025.

The discussion featured Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Dr. Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina; Dr. Ahmed Bahaa El-Din Al-Assasi, President of the Egyptian Society for Folklore; and Dr. Samar Saeed, Dean of the Higher Institute of Folk Arts. Moderated by Dr. Mini Bounama, Director of Content and Publishing at SIH, the session attracted a large audience of researchers, academics, and cultural heritage enthusiasts.

Dr. Al-Musallam stressed that preserving cultural heritage in Arab societies is an urgent responsibility requiring collective efforts and heightened awareness of its historical and cultural significance. While modern advancements bring progress, they also impact Arab identity and traditional customs, making it essential to develop strategies that safeguard cultural identity and revitalise heritage practices.

He highlighted the role of cultural institutions in ensuring heritage sustainability, not just through protection but also by integrating digital technologies to keep heritage interactive and relevant in contemporary contexts.

He cautioned that traditional approaches alone are insufficient to address the challenges of globalisation and technological change.

Dr. Al-Musallam further emphasised that preserving Arab heritage should go beyond documentation to revival through initiatives that strengthen people’s connection to their traditions, support research, and engage younger generations in innovative ways. This, he stated, ensures heritage remains embedded in cultural and social life.

Dr. Al-Assasi discussed the risks of distortion and misrepresentation in the digital age due to unregulated documentation, calling for structured mechanisms to safeguard cultural heritage from exploitation.

Dr. Zayed explored strategies for preserving Arab heritage amid rapid transformations, underlining the importance of scientific documentation and using digital tools to make cultural heritage more accessible and interactive.

Dr. Saeed examined the role of digital media in heritage promotion, advocating for the involvement of digital influencers in awareness campaigns to engage younger generations and encourage them to appreciate their cultural identity.

The session concluded with a musical performance by the Nile Folklore Troupe, offering the audience an authentic experience that revived the essence of Egyptian cultural heritage -- an artistic finale reinforcing the discussion’s key themes on cultural preservation in an evolving world.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Cairo Progress Media From Mini Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of ..

Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library

17 seconds ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual cerem ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony

30 seconds ago
 SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary ..

SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations

45 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

53 seconds ago
 Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at ..

Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

31 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Om ..

EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Oman raw material logistics agre ..

31 minutes ago
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French po ..

Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway

35 minutes ago
 Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease

Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease

34 minutes ago
 PM lauds security forces for successful operation ..

PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..

33 minutes ago
 Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit ..

Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris

34 minutes ago
 Swedish police say 'multiple nationalities' died i ..

Swedish police say 'multiple nationalities' died in mass shooting

33 minutes ago
 ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successful ..

ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East