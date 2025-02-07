SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Recognising the need to preserve cultural heritage for future generations and address challenges in the digital age, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) organised a cultural session titled “The Future of Cultural Heritage in a Changing Era”.

The session was part of SIH’s cultural programme at the Cairo International Book Fair 2025.

The discussion featured Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Dr. Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina; Dr. Ahmed Bahaa El-Din Al-Assasi, President of the Egyptian Society for Folklore; and Dr. Samar Saeed, Dean of the Higher Institute of Folk Arts. Moderated by Dr. Mini Bounama, Director of Content and Publishing at SIH, the session attracted a large audience of researchers, academics, and cultural heritage enthusiasts.

Dr. Al-Musallam stressed that preserving cultural heritage in Arab societies is an urgent responsibility requiring collective efforts and heightened awareness of its historical and cultural significance. While modern advancements bring progress, they also impact Arab identity and traditional customs, making it essential to develop strategies that safeguard cultural identity and revitalise heritage practices.

He highlighted the role of cultural institutions in ensuring heritage sustainability, not just through protection but also by integrating digital technologies to keep heritage interactive and relevant in contemporary contexts.

He cautioned that traditional approaches alone are insufficient to address the challenges of globalisation and technological change.

Dr. Al-Musallam further emphasised that preserving Arab heritage should go beyond documentation to revival through initiatives that strengthen people’s connection to their traditions, support research, and engage younger generations in innovative ways. This, he stated, ensures heritage remains embedded in cultural and social life.

Dr. Al-Assasi discussed the risks of distortion and misrepresentation in the digital age due to unregulated documentation, calling for structured mechanisms to safeguard cultural heritage from exploitation.

Dr. Zayed explored strategies for preserving Arab heritage amid rapid transformations, underlining the importance of scientific documentation and using digital tools to make cultural heritage more accessible and interactive.

Dr. Saeed examined the role of digital media in heritage promotion, advocating for the involvement of digital influencers in awareness campaigns to engage younger generations and encourage them to appreciate their cultural identity.

The session concluded with a musical performance by the Nile Folklore Troupe, offering the audience an authentic experience that revived the essence of Egyptian cultural heritage -- an artistic finale reinforcing the discussion’s key themes on cultural preservation in an evolving world.