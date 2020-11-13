SILC discusses post-COVID best practices at SIBF

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2020) The seventh edition of the Sharjah International Library Conference, SILC, concluded on Thursday after three days of presentations and workshops, with participants pledging to create new services, develop and enhance skill sets and continue to connect and share during these unprecedented times.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, in collaboration with the American Library Association, ALA, on the sidelines of the ongoing 39th Sharjah International Book Fair, the three-day event saw the participation of 723 attendees including library professionals, technology and book industry experts and members of media from more than 51 countries around the world. The event was hosted virtually from the US.

The first session of the concluding day themed "How to Keep Students Engaged" was delivered by Amanda Gintaut, middle-school teacher-librarian at the Dubai American academy. She spoke about how the school library deployed the LibGuide, a content management system, for listing resources and informing students and teachers about their availability in the library.

"We started using the system last year and it has been very successful, but we realised its true potential when the school was closed due to COVID-19," she said.

"The children were introduced to the LibGuide, which is connected to our catalogues and also lists links to resources outside the library. It contains forms which students can fill up to request a book, and we either hold it for them to pick up later or deliver it to their class.

"

Gintaut also created Screencast videos that demonstrate how students can search the catalogues, including links to fact-checking databases.

"We also provided students and teachers with online books from external libraries during the lockdown period. The Sharjah Public Library proved to be a fantastic source with a huge database that they opened out to the public for three months. We also run virtual book clubs where students share books they would like to read, and this initiates a conversation among them as well as with librarians and teachers, which all helps in being connected and engaged," she shared.

In the concluding session titled "Expanding School Librarians Role in Virtual Learning", Saeed Khalid, Librarian, Ibn Khuldoon National School, Bahrain, spoke about how school librarians could play a bigger role in online education.

"With hybrid learning likely to be more or less permanent, librarians must ramp up digital resources, support and train both teachers' and students, and implement various applications for virtual activities," he said.

This year’s conference saw six sessions led by experts from around the world. Themed "Libraries and Librarians Meeting the Challenges in the New Normal", the 7th SILC saw increased participation this year with delegates from 11 new countries joining in the dialogue on the strategic shifts required in the sector.