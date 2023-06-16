Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023

SAINT PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) Sinaha Platform, an Emirati private platform that supports UAE national industries and products, as part of the UAE delegation participating in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023, is promoting the most important elements of industrial investment partnerships with Russian private sector and their growth opportunities.

The Platform is keen on familiarising investors with the UAE's capabilities and investment environment, as well as showcasing the UAE's promising infrastructure and technology.

During the event, which was attended by officials and investors from more than 120 countries, Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Chairman of Sinaha Platform, highlighted the UAE and Abu Dhabi industries, quality of products, and their competitive operating costs, as well as the unique incentives and facilities available for industrial partnership.

On the sidelines of the forum, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, met with Al Ameri and discussed with him logistical facilities provided to the Emirati delegation, as well as the advantages and opportunities for hosting the UAE as a guest of honour in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023, in addition to enhancing investment attractiveness and expanding new horizons for Russian investment in the UAE.

They also discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries, including the industrial sector, environmental technologies and circular economy.

Al Ameri praised the important national role of the UAE diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation, led by ambassador Dr. Al Jaber, to support investment partnerships between investors and companies in both countries, especially in the industrial sector, and to promote growth, strategic partnership, fruitful cooperation, and economic prosperity.

Al Ameri also met with Alexander Belsky, Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg, to discuss cooperation and encourage Russian investors to invest in the industrial sector in Abu Dhabi.

They toured the private schools of the international company "Omega Future" in Russia – Sinaha Platform partner – and the 3D printers factory, where Belsky was briefed on how to manufacture and programme robots by students, which is part of the investment partnership with the platform as well.

Al Ameri emphasised that the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are characterised by a promising investment environment in the industrial and technology sectors, namely the attractiveness of new and clean technologies in terms of innovative technologies, R&D and the infrastructure support.

Discussions also covered facilities, legal and Tax procedures for the UAE to support joint investments in line with the national industry and advanced technology strategy, and the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.