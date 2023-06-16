UrduPoint.com

Sinaha Platform Participates In St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023

SAINT PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) Sinaha Platform, an Emirati private platform that supports UAE national industries and products, as part of the UAE delegation participating in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023, is promoting the most important elements of industrial investment partnerships with Russian private sector and their growth opportunities.

The Platform is keen on familiarising investors with the UAE's capabilities and investment environment, as well as showcasing the UAE's promising infrastructure and technology.

During the event, which was attended by officials and investors from more than 120 countries, Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Chairman of Sinaha Platform, highlighted the UAE and Abu Dhabi industries, quality of products, and their competitive operating costs, as well as the unique incentives and facilities available for industrial partnership.

On the sidelines of the forum, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, met with Al Ameri and discussed with him logistical facilities provided to the Emirati delegation, as well as the advantages and opportunities for hosting the UAE as a guest of honour in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023, in addition to enhancing investment attractiveness and expanding new horizons for Russian investment in the UAE.

They also discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries, including the industrial sector, environmental technologies and circular economy.

Al Ameri praised the important national role of the UAE diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation, led by ambassador Dr. Al Jaber, to support investment partnerships between investors and companies in both countries, especially in the industrial sector, and to promote growth, strategic partnership, fruitful cooperation, and economic prosperity.

Al Ameri also met with Alexander Belsky, Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg, to discuss cooperation and encourage Russian investors to invest in the industrial sector in Abu Dhabi.

They toured the private schools of the international company "Omega Future" in Russia – Sinaha Platform partner – and the 3D printers factory, where Belsky was briefed on how to manufacture and programme robots by students, which is part of the investment partnership with the platform as well.

Al Ameri emphasised that the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are characterised by a promising investment environment in the industrial and technology sectors, namely the attractiveness of new and clean technologies in terms of innovative technologies, R&D and the infrastructure support.

Discussions also covered facilities, legal and Tax procedures for the UAE to support joint investments in line with the national industry and advanced technology strategy, and the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Russia UAE Company Abu Dhabi Salem St. Petersburg Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair ..

Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair hosts artistic and creative wo ..

22 seconds ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

15 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and ..

UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and tours UAE pavilion at St. Pete ..

16 minutes ago
 RAKEZ highlights lucrative business opportunities ..

RAKEZ highlights lucrative business opportunities for Indian investors expanding ..

30 minutes ago
 IWBF General Assembly to kick off in Dubai tomorro ..

IWBF General Assembly to kick off in Dubai tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 Dar admits dollar smuggling continues amid tough e ..

Dar admits dollar smuggling continues amid tough economic conditions

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.