Singapore To Participate In Expo 2020 Dubai

Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

Singapore to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai

The Singapore Pavilion, titled ‘Nature. Nurture. Future’, will pay tribute to Singapore’s journey towards growth, sustainability, and resilience

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) Singapore has announced its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Singapore Pavilion, titled ‘Nature. Nurture. Future’, will pay tribute to Singapore’s journey towards growth, sustainability, and resilience.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority, URA, will lead Singapore’s participation in the Expo which will run from 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021, coordinating with partners from the public and private sectors to realise the Singapore Pavilion.

Themed ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 Dubai will be a celebration of key global developments and achievements, offering visitors 173 days of technology, art, science, culture, creativity, food, and music.

It will provide a platform to address global challenges and foster creativity, innovation, and collaboration among its 192 participating countries and millions of visitors. The event will also be the first World Expo to be hosted in the middle East, Africa and South Asia region and is expected to attract 25 million visits.

The Singapore Pavilion will occupy a 1,550 square-metre site within the Sustainability District of the 4.38 square-kilometre Expo 2020 site in Dubai South.

Designed to present a microcosm of the nation’s transformed landscape to visitors, the Singapore Pavilion will highlight how the country continues to strive towards livability, sustainability and resilience through innovative urban solutions. It will also serve to showcase Singapore’s strengths and expertise with the aim of creating potential business opportunities for the country.

Expo 2020 Dubai will mark Singapore’s fourth presentation at a World Expo, having also participated in 2000, 2005, and 2010. Singapore’s participation underlines its close bilateral ties with the UAE, and will facilitate further expansion of Singapore’s network in the Middle East region and will also deepen the engagement between the two countries.

Commenting on Singapore's participation, the CEO of the URA Lim Eng Hwee said, "The Singapore Pavilion is centred on our country’s guiding ethos of sustainable growth where we can have both economic growth and a high-quality living environment.

"We invite Singapore businesses and organisations to play a part in realising the Singapore Pavilion and reach out to a global audience in the dynamic MEASA region."

