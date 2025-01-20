Open Menu

Singaporean Delegation Explores Future Academic Cooperation With Mohamed Bin Zayed University For Humanities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities received a Singaporean government delegation headed by Professor Dr. Nazir al-Din Muhammad Nasser, Grand Mufti of the Republic of Singapore.

The visit aimed to discuss ways to enhance academic and cultural cooperation between the two parties. In particular, the delegation sought to gain a better understanding of the programmes offered by the university’s College of Islamic Studies.

The delegation was received by university officials led by the chancellor, Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri. During the visit, the parties discussed a wide range of topics, including the university’s postgraduate programmes, and how student of the Singapore College of Islamic Studies can register in the university for future studies.

The visit also included learning about the programmes and initiatives adopted by the university to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence in the international community, including the best educational approaches to ensuring its success as well as how it can contribute to developing more tolerant and understanding societies.

Dr. Al Dhaheri welcomed the Singaporean delegation and pointed out that this visit is an important step towards achieving the university’s goals in enhancing communication with and academic cooperation at the international level. He stressed the importance of exchanging experiences and knowledge in setting up pathways for academic exchange and collaboration to enable students in Singapore have access to programs offered by the College of Islamic Studies at Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities.

He added that the university believes that education is the basic foundation for building bridges of communication between different cultures. As such, the university’s vision is based on its academic programs being directed towards enhancing understanding of the values of tolerance and coexistence, pointing out that this approach contributes to the formation of a rich and diverse educational environment that gives students the opportunity to learn about different cultures, from academic and humanitarian perspectives.

