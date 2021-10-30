Singing sensation Amr Diab closes Egypt’s Expo 2020 National Day celebrations with stellar concert on Jubilee Stage

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) Egypt pulled off one of the most stunning Expo 2020 National Day celebrations to date on Saturday with a concert from its biggest music star. Amr Diab, one of the middle East’s greatest entertainers, stopped by to perform a selection of his most popular hits, from a career spanning almost 40 years.

Diab took to the Jubilee Stage, with a three-hour concert closing out the day. Earlier on, Expo visitors were able to enjoy some of Egypt’s more traditional entertainment, courtesy of the National Folklore Ensemble, with a two-hour performance on the Dubai Millennium Ampitheatre stage. Then it was fast-forward to the modern day, with the award-winning Diab – who in 2016 received a Guinness World Record as the Egyptian and Arab artist with the most World Music Awards.

Egypt’s National Day began with a flag-raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza, attended by Egypt’s Prime Minister, Dr Mustafa Madbouly, who was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak, said: "I am honored to be here with you today to celebrate together the national day of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and I would like to welcome you among your family and brothers in the UAE. I am delighted that you are present in this World Expo, a starting point for the future where our countries aspire to increased cooperation and partnerships in different areas."

Prime Minister Madbouly said: "I want to congratulate the brotherly United Arab Emirates for its honourable organisation of [Expo 2020 Dubai] and the warm welcoming [we received] at this global event. [Expo 2020] is an exceptional event for us, because it is being held in a brotherly Arab country with which we have close ties, as well as the fact that it is convening during a time when the world is witnessing a new, unprecedented challenge that is the COVID-19 pandemic.

"

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of our 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

The Egypt Pavilion, under the theme ‘Legacy Empowering the Future’, will take visitors on a journey of exploration, giving them the chance to discover how the country is evolving, and how Egyptians – the creators of history – are shaping a better future powered by innovation and opportunities. Once home to great, ancient civilisations, Egypt aims to lead humanity again in the coming decade, showcasing its contributions to global development. Inside the pavilion is a 360-degree virtual reality experience, offering an immersive tour of Egypt’s natural and urban worlds, while interactive projected 3D maps deepen the journey.

The country will also host more than 90 seminars and workshops during Expo 2020, shedding light on the Egyptian Government’s strategies and key projects for the coming decade, as well as three business Forums focusing on the Suez Canal, the new administrative capital, and Invest in Egypt.

There will be cultural events every month, from modern and contemporary Egyptian art to music and cultural dance, including a performance by the Cairo Symphony Orchestra on 21-22 November. Various exhibitions will be hosted at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo 2020 Dubai, including a Torathna Exhibition, showing the beauty of handcrafted goods from all over Egypt.

Running until 31st March, 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.