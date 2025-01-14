Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area included in IUCN Green List

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has officially announced the inclusion of Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas.

This milestone achievement reflects Sharjah's dedication to implementing world-class practices in sustainable management and biodiversity preservation, further solidifying the Sharjah's leading position in global environmental sustainability initiatives.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of EPAA, extended her congratulations to the local task forces, international experts, and evaluation groups who played a pivotal role in achieving this exceptional milestone.

She emphasised that the inclusion of Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area in the Green List is the result of collaborative efforts between EPAA and its partners, underlining Sharjah's commitment to sustainability and its standing as a global hub for environmental innovation.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi stated, “This significant achievement is an international acknowledgment of Sharjah's dedication to environmental sustainability and biodiversity protection, as championed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. It is also a testament to the Sharjah's continuous efforts to enhance international collaboration in environmental conservation. This listing aligns with EPAA's vision of engaging local and international communities in preserving environmental heritage for future generations while serving as a platform to launch new initiatives and projects that further strengthen Sharjah's position in the realm of environmental sustainability.

”

Al Suwaidi highlighted that Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area has become one of the most prominent protected areas in the UAE and a regional and global model of biodiversity and sustainability. Known for its rich biodiversity and strategic location, the island serves as a haven for rare seabirds and wildlife.

The island's inclusion in the IUCN Green List, valid until 5th December 2029, follows its full compliance with criteria such as integrated management, active community partnerships, adherence to governance principles, and continuous environmental monitoring. These factors reinforce the island's role as a living example of harmonising economic and social development with the preservation of natural resources.

Sir Bu Nair Island, spanning 13 square kilometers in the Arabian Gulf, lies 110 kilometers north of Sharjah. Renowned for its golden sandy beaches and thriving coral and fish ecosystems, the island was declared a nature reserve in 2000 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi. This designation elevated its international importance, leading to its inclusion in the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands and UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites. Additionally, the island is part of the Indian Ocean's South-East Asian (IOSEA) Marine Turtle memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The recognition of Sir Bu Nair Island in the IUCN Green List is a significant addition to Sharjah’s portfolio of environmental achievements. It represents a testament to the emirate of Sharjah’s strategic commitment to sustainability and the preservation of natural resources, ensuring that future generations inherit a balanced and thriving environment.