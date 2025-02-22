SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) DUBAI,21st February, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai's Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) announced today the official launch of the "Tawash" system following its initial debut at Intersec 2025, the leading global event in the field of safety and security, and its implementation, redefining security standards in gold and jewellery transportation with advanced technologies that ensure real-time tracking, maximum protection, and full regulatory compliance.

The announcement was made during a gathering of major gold and jewellery companies at the Aman Security Training Centre in Dubai, where it was revealed how "Tawash" is transforming the transportation sector into a smart, fully monitored system protected by the latest security technologies, making it the top choice for those seeking complete security in transportation operations.

‘’Today, 'Tawash' has officially entered the operational phase," said Jassim Taher, Director of Special Projects at SIRA.

The “Tawash” application was designed to ensure the secure transportation of gold shipments between commercial entities. The app enables secure transfers with real-time monitoring by law enforcement authorities to guarantee the safe delivery of shipments.

This innovative solution eliminates the need for traditional cash transport companies, offering a more efficient and secure alternative.

SIRA highlighted that all transport operations must utilize high-tech security bags that have been rigorously tested and certified according to the highest security standards. The bags feature: Smart alarm systems that activate if unauthorised access is detected; Loud sirens to alert authorities in case of a security breach; Electronic locking mechanisms to prevent illegal opening and Protection against forced entry attempts using cutting or breaking tools.

Dubai Police will have instant auditing authority over any transport operation, with multi-layered verification measures to ensure full compliance. Violations, such as attempting to transport gold beyond the permitted limit without proper security measures, will result in immediate fines.

SIRA urged all companies to comply with the system’s standards and take advantage of its intelligent security solutions, stressing the importance of strict adherence to regulations to maintain a secure and stable gold market in the emirate.