Sirius Talent Summit Concludes In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The first Sirius Talent Summit concluded on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, providing an international platform for educators, scientists, and young talents from the UAE and Russia to exchange expertise and foster academic collaboration.

The three-day summit featured more than 40 sessions, including scientific lectures, educational panels, cultural activities, and sports events, to enhance youth skills and strengthen academic and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Elena Shmeleva, Chair of the Sirius Federal Territory Council and Head of the Talent and Success Educational Foundation, told Emirates news Agency (WAM) that UAE-Russia cooperation in education began in November 2024, when a high-level UAE delegation visited the Sirius Centre to explore its approach to nurturing young talent from an early age.

“One of our key priorities is forming interdisciplinary youth teams to tackle future scientific and technological challenges,” Shmeleva said.

She emphasised that modern education goes beyond knowledge transfer, engaging students with real-world challenges.

The Sirius Talent Summit underscored the two countries’ shared commitment to innovative education. Future initiatives include UAE delegations visiting Sirius, joint summer schools, collaborative research projects, and expanded academic exchange programmes for students and educators.

