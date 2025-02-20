Sirius Talent Summit: UAE, Russia strengthen cooperation in education, science, arts, ecology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi will host the first bilateral scientific and educational summit, the "Sirius Talent Summit," from February 23rd to 25th. The summit will bring together a select group of scientists and educators from Russia to enhance academic, scientific, and innovative cooperation between the two countries.

The summit will mark the beginning of comprehensive cooperation, as outlined in the agreement signed between the Sirius Educational Center and the UAE Ministry of Education on February 12, 2025, in Moscow.

Over the three days of the summit, hundreds of international guests will have the opportunity to explore the potential of the federal territory in identifying and further developing talented children and youth. They will also become acquainted with Russia's cultural, musical, and historical traditions. Leading experts from Russia and the UAE are planning to discuss key issues of international and regional cooperation in the fields of education, science, arts, ecology, adaptation to climate change, and innovative development of both countries. The general partner of the Summit is the Pharmstandard Group.

The scientific and educational agenda of Sirius will be presented in the open space format, inviting schoolchildren, students, parents, and educators alike. Guests will have a chance to explore Sirius's advanced educational programmes and gain firsthand insight into cutting-edge Russian technologies across various fields. For instance, they will learn about the development of genetic and information technologies in Russia, assemble and programme a quadcopter or robot, uncover the mysteries of how the brain works, and independently find the answer to the question, "Why can mathematics do everything?" They will be assisted by educators, young scientists, and engineers from Sirius and companies residing in its innovation center.

Ecology has been designated as a separate focus area of the summit. There will be the Youth Scientific School held, where leading scientists are going to participate in discussions and deliver lectures on how current climate change is affecting the composition and properties of soils. They will draw on research into the natural challenges faced by Russia and the UAE. Additionally, under- and postgraduate students in natural science disciplines will have the opportunity to participate in popular science games, such as "Soils of Our Planet" and "Carbon-Neutral City." Participants are to explore the characteristics of soils in different parts of the world or build their own city with zero greenhouse gas emissions. During specialized seminars, young researchers in the fields of soil and agricultural science will also be able to receive consultations from leading Russian researchers.

The best ideas of achieving carbon neutrality proposed by young scientists may be applied in the creation of the National Water and Climate Reserve, as well as of Sirius new innovative districts.

The Sirius Talent Summit will also offer a rich programme in the field of arts. Young performers specializing in piano, violin, and flute will be able to participate in a two-day music school – the Music Academy. The academy features open masterclasses by the experts from the Sirius Secondary Special Music School, winners of national and international competitions, as well as the renowned Russian violinist and Sirius Music Director Pavel Milyukov.

Masterclasses in stage movement and acting will also be held with the aim of developing public speaking skills and enhancing verbal and non-verbal communication with the audience. The school will culminate in a joint concert by the Academy's participants.

Young artists will have the opportunity to participate in masterclasses in watercolor painting using the methodology of Sergey Andriyaka, a People's Artist of Russia. This unique approach involves the teacher and students working together simultaneously. Under the guidance of experienced masters, beginner artists will learn to create light, transparent layers, convey atmosphere and mood through color transitions, and master soft brushstrokes. Each participant will paint their own unique postcard, which they can give to loved ones or keep as a cherished memento.

Throughout the summit, an exhibition of paintings and ceramic works created by graduates of the Sirius Educational Center's visual arts programmes will be on display.

The Sirius sports programmes will be represented by chess. Guests of the event will have a unique chance to test their skills by playing against chess masters – graduates of the Sirius Educational Center – and to participate in masterclasses led by the Grandmaster and International Judge Alexander Raetskiy.

As part of the summit, representatives of the Sirius delegation will hold a series of bilateral business meetings to discuss international and regional cooperation in the fields of education, science, innovation, and culture. An urban planning seminar, Building a Joint Developmental Environment for the Youth of Russia and the UAE: Innovation, Architecture, Ecology, will be hosted as well. The outcomes of the summit are to be summarized on the final day during the plenary session Integration of Talent Development Systems of the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates. The session will feature Elena Shmeleva, Chair of the Sirius Federal Territory Council and Head of the Talent and Success Educational Foundation, as well as representatives from the UAE Ministry of Education, scientific institutions, and educational organiسations.

The summit will conclude with a concert by the Russian National Youth Symphony Orchestra, featuring graduates of the Sirius Educational Center alongside two world-renowned soloists – virtuoso pianist Denis Matsuev and violinist Pavel Milyukov. The concert will be held with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.

“Every year, Sirius hosts major technological and prestigious scientific and educational events, as well as unique music festivals. However, presenting our potential abroad at such a level and on such a scale is for the first time for us,” stated Elena Shmeleva.

"I am delighted that this will take place in the United Arab Emirates – the country with which the Russian Federation is building strong partnership relations today. At Sirius, we are genuinely excited to be part of this significant, highly promising, and long-term strategic collaboration. I am convinced that we have many joint, long-term programmes ahead in the fields of education, science, advanced technologies, arts, and sports. This will not only bring our countries closer, but will also deliver real benefits to millions of their residents. Above all, it will benefit talented children and young people," she added.