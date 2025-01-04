Open Menu

Six Dead, 32 Injured In Bus Crash In Peru

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) At least six people have died and 32 injured after a passenger bus plunged into a river in Peru on Friday, the country's health ministry said, quoted by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Six people have died, and six are missing after a bus veered off the road and overturned," the health ministry for the western Ancash region said in a statement.

The statement added, "According to the latest data, 32 people were injured. As for the missing persons, the regional police service is currently searching for them."

