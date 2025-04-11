Six dead after helicopter crashes into Hudson River in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Six people, including three children, were killed after a helicopter carrying a family of tourists crashed into the Hudson River in New York, authorities have said.

The family of five was from Spain, and the sixth person was the pilot, New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters on Thursday. All were onboard the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Officials said the helicopter lost control soon after turning at the George Washington Bridge to move along the New Jersey shoreline.

Video of the crash showed what appeared to be a large object plunging into the river, followed seconds later by what appeared to be a helicopter blade. Afterwards, emergency and police boats were seen circling around a patch of river where the helicopter was submerged, with only what appeared to be the aircraft's landing gear poking above the water's surface.

