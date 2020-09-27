Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking COVID-19 protocols

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) Teams from Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy fined six sports establishments over the weekend for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

The establishments were fined for their failure to maintain the mandatory safe distance at the premises as well as non-compliance with the face mask rule. Ten other establishments escaped with a warning following inspections of sports facilities and sports across Dubai.

The Council has urged all clubs, academies, and sports and training centres in Dubai to comply with the protocols and safety guidelines, and stressed that inspection visits by DSC and Dubai Economy teams will be further intensified in the coming period to ensure full compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Before giving permission to reopen sports facilities in Dubai after months of lockdown due to COVID-19, Dubai Sports Council had issued a detailed list of protocols, in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities, that clubs, academies, sports and fitness centres in Dubai are required to comply with at all times for the safety of their patrons, staff and visitors.

The facilities, among other things, have been instructed to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitization requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensuring the 2 metre safe distancing rule is respected at all times.

The facilities have also been instructed to follow all the other safety protocols and guidelines like wearing masks, checking temperature of visitors, providing sanitisers, etc.

The regulations also require facilities to display public announcements, and awareness signage in highly visible areas. They must also maintain adequate records of their members, including Names, telephone numbers and visit dates, to assist if contact tracing becomes necessary.