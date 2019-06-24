UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:45 PM

Six million tourist arrivals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai in three months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) A total of 6.04 million international tourists visited Abu Dhabi and Dubai during the first three months of the year, a growth of 1.8 percent on year, figures by the Central Bank of the UAE showed.

Dubai received 4.75 million from January to March against 4.65 million in the comparable period last year, with tourist arrivals to Abu Dhabi having increased from 1.28 million to 1.29 million during the same period.

According to the CBUAE's figures, 52 percent of the tourists who visited Dubai during the period stayed in the emirate's hotels, with those staying in the capital's hotels up 0.5 percent during Q1 against the corresponding period last year.

Despite the increase in the number of tourist arrivals in Dubai from January to March as compared to the same period last year, hotel revenues declined per room as a result of the constant discounts and offers provided by the emirate's hotels.

Tourists coming from some source markets increased, with Omanis coming on top with a 27.1 pc growth, France, 17.5 pc, China, 13.2 pc, Germany, 5.2 pc, and US, 3.3 pc while arrivals from Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Pakistan decreased.

Most of Dubai-bound tourists are coming from GCC states, middle East and North Africa, accounting for 27 pc, 17 pc, and 10 pc respectively of the emirate's total foreign arrivals, with West Europe, and North America, comprising 23 pc and 7 pc respectively while South Asian visitors represent 16 pc.

US tourists who came to Abu Dhabi in the monitored period rose by 13.8 pc, followed by Egyptians, 9.7 pc, Jordanians, 8.2 pc, and Pakistanis, 6.5 pc against the same period last year.

Your Thoughts and Comments

