UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six New Coronavirus Cases In Kuwait

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

Six new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) Six new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, were discovered in Kuwait within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 148, reported the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, on Thursday.

In a press conference, Kuwait Health Ministry Spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad revealed that out of the 148 case total, 18 cases recovered and 130 are still receiving treatment. He indicated that there are currently five cases that remain in intensive care, two of whom are stable and three in critical condition.

Some 574 individuals had completed the quarantine period, he affirmed.

Related Topics

Kuwait Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President Alvi urges people to forget their differ ..

25 minutes ago

EGA, Abu Dhabi Ports to train young Emiratis in sh ..

33 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister on Coronavirus: We Can Hand ..

21 minutes ago

Thai hospitals deploy 'ninja robots' to aid virus ..

21 minutes ago

Japanese emperor's UK state visit postponed over v ..

21 minutes ago

Second US Congressman Tests Positive for Coronavir ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.