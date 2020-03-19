Six new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) Six new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, were discovered in Kuwait within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 148, reported the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, on Thursday.

In a press conference, Kuwait Health Ministry Spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad revealed that out of the 148 case total, 18 cases recovered and 130 are still receiving treatment. He indicated that there are currently five cases that remain in intensive care, two of whom are stable and three in critical condition.

Some 574 individuals had completed the quarantine period, he affirmed.