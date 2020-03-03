UrduPoint.com
Six New COVID-19 Cases In UAE: Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Six new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Health Ministry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced six new cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, within the UAE on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, the new cases are being monitored under World Health Organisation standards.

The six individuals diagnosed with the new coronavirus include two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian. The patients were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour.

MoHAP confirmed that the cases are being monitored, and individuals are currently in a stable condition and are receiving all necessary health care required.

"The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 27," the Ministry affirmed, adding that five of the total number of cases were previously reported to have fully recovered.

In its statement, the Ministry noted that "all individuals within the two quarantined hotels that had no direct contact with athletes and their administrative teams were examined, and that those that tested negative for the coronavirus were allowed to leave the hotel premises."

Individuals currently quarantined will be "re-examined and tested for the virus to ensure their utmost safety," MoHAP continued, adding that disinfection and sterilisation procedures will be carried out for all buildings, utilities and vehicles.

The UAE Ministry affirmed it "continues to adhere to principles of transparency in its dealings with all cases related to the emergence of COVID-19 since its outbreak in China."

It also noted that all concerned authorities in the UAE have joined forces to monitor the situation, and prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

MoHAP assured that medical facilities have been equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and supplies to provide care and take all measures required to deal with COVID-19, including airborne infection isolation rooms, following World Health Organisation, WHO, standards.

The Ministry advised the members of the general public to adhere to preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands; when coughing and sneezing to cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue and discarding of the tissue immediately; and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

