Six People Killed In China Mountain Torrent
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
NANNING, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) At least six people were killed, and two others missing following the mountain torrent that struck a village in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Xinhua news Agency said on Sunday.
The disaster hit Sanshe Village in Longsheng county, Guilin City, early Friday morning. Nine search and rescue teams have been deployed to carry out the rescue operations.
The search efforts remain intense and orderly, with all parties continuing high-intensity sweeps, according to local authorities.
