Six Saudi PoWs return home

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2020) RIYADH, 1st January 2020 (WAM) - The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, has announced that six Saudi War Prisoners arrived at King Salman Airbase.

Saudi Press Agency, SPA, today carried a statement by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki, in which he said: "At 15:45 this evening, six Saudi War Prisoners arrived at King Salman Airbase.

Receiving them was His Royal Highness the Joint Forces Commander Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Turki Bin Abdulaziz, a number of the Joint Forces Command Staff and their families. The Joint Forces Command values the efforts exerted by the International Committee of the Red Cross in handing over PoWs under the Stockholm Agreement."