Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) From the middle East power distribution and the Gulf region to the "Deal of the Century, and major powers in the region", the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, ADSD, concluded on Monday after two days of geopolitical discussions.

The 6th annual ADSD, organised by the Emirates Policy Centre, was held at the Emirates Palace under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, under the title "Old Power’s Competition in the New Age.

"

Experts tackled critical issues vital to the Middle East and the world at large. Final day saw discussions on many important issues including Fourth Industrial Revolution, Artificial Intelligence, AI, and digitisation.

In 10 panels over two days, a select of politicians, researchers and intellectuals from all over the world focused on mapping of global capabilities and exploring power mapping in the Middle East.

The event also saw the launch of the Emirates Policy Centre academy, EPCA.