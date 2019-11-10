UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixth Annual Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate Begins

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 12:30 PM

Sixth annual Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate begins

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) The Sixth annual Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, ADSD, organised by the Emirates Policy Centre, started today at Emirates Palace under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The two-day event is being held in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation under the title "Old Power’s Competition in the New Age."

This year’s edition continues to serve the ultimate goal of this gathering since its inception; to develop an in-depth understanding of the reality of global and regional orders, and their power transformations.

The event will host a number of politicians, policy-makers and experts from different countries around the world and will devote one of its sessions to the UAE’s policies in the new age, particularly acquiring capabilities of Artificial Intelligence and space industry.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE cares for People of Determination

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises participants of Arab R ..

12 hours ago

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

13 hours ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.