Sixth annual Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate begins

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) The Sixth annual Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, ADSD, organised by the Emirates Policy Centre, started today at Emirates Palace under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The two-day event is being held in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation under the title "Old Power’s Competition in the New Age."

This year’s edition continues to serve the ultimate goal of this gathering since its inception; to develop an in-depth understanding of the reality of global and regional orders, and their power transformations.

The event will host a number of politicians, policy-makers and experts from different countries around the world and will devote one of its sessions to the UAE’s policies in the new age, particularly acquiring capabilities of Artificial Intelligence and space industry.