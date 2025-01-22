Sixth edition of UAE SWAT Challenge to feature 114 teams from 48 nations

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Dubai is set for the sixth edition of the UAE Swat Challenge, the most extensive and ambitious installment since its inception as a global event in 2019.

Hosted by Dubai Police, this tactical spectacle will bring together 114 elite teams from 48 countries to compete in a thrilling display of skill, strategy, and stamina.

Scheduled to commence on 1st February 2025, the event will take place at the Al Ruwayyah Training City, a hub for cutting-edge tactical training.

This year’s challenge marks a significant milestone, welcoming teams from eight countries participating for the first time, alongside five women’s teams and six debut entries from police colleges and academies.

With a total prize pool of US$260,000, the event promises fierce competition and daily live broadcasts via Dubai Sports tv, Emarat TV, and the challenge’s official social media platforms. International media delegations will amplify the event’s reach, ensuring it remains a global highlight.

The announcement came during a press conference at the Dubai Police Officers Club, attended by distinguished officials, including Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations; Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Organising Committee; and other senior officers.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi reflected on the challenge’s extraordinary evolution.

Since 2018, when H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, directed its transformation into a global platform, the UAE SWAT Challenge has grown exponentially under the leadership of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Participation has surged year after year, with 73 teams competing in 2024, 55 teams in 2023, and 34 teams in 2022. The inaugural global edition in 2019 saw 61 teams, making this year’s 114 teams a record-breaking achievement.

“The UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 has become the largest event of its kind, drawing tactical units from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas,” said Major General Al Ghaithi. “Its growing global reputation reflects Dubai’s excellence in hosting world-class events.”

Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Organising Committee, affirmed the event’s readiness. “We have mobilised all resources to ensure the challenge reflects Dubai’s reputation for unparalleled excellence in hosting international police and sports events. Participating teams have already begun pre-event preparations at Al Ruwayyah Training City,” he said.

The competition will test participants across five demanding events: Tactical Challenge, Assault Challenge, Officer Rescue Competition, Tower Challenge, and Obstacle Course Challenge.