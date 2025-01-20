Sixth Emirati aid ship departs for Gaza, carrying 5,800 tonnes of humanitarian assistance under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) The sixth Emirati humanitarian aid ship departed today, carrying a generous contribution from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The ship is bound for the Egyptian city of Arish, where the aid will be transferred for onward delivery to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
The initiative demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the UAE to providing vital support to the Palestinian people in Gaza
The ship is loaded with 5,800 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including food, shelter materials, and medical necessities, secured through contributions from the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Dar Al Ber Society, and the Sharjah Charity International.
This aid coincides with the largest phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Gaza, implemented under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The operation has intensified efforts to meet urgent needs following the declaration of a truce.
As part of the relief operation, the UAE has launched several initiatives, including establishing two field hospitals—one inside Gaza and a floating hospital off the coast of Arish—along with five automated bakeries.
Flour has also been provided to nine existing bakeries, and 37 community kitchens in Gaza have been supported. Additionally, six desalination plants have been built, producing two million gallons of water daily, benefiting over 600,000 people.
The operation also achieved 53 successful humanitarian airdrops to isolated areas in Gaza that lack access to aid. These drops delivered a total of 3,700 tonnes of relief and humanitarian supplies under the Operation Birds of Goodness initiative. The medical sector has been supported with over 700 tonnes of medical equipment, medicines, and consumables, as well as 15 ambulances. Moreover, the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility was provided with eight water tankers and four sewer tankers.
The UAE continues to intensify efforts to ensure the flow and distribution of aid through all available means to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.
Sending aid by sea, land, and air embodies the UAE's longstanding and unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, consistently providing all forms of humanitarian assistance to them.
