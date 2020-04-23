UrduPoint.com
SKMC Opens New Hospital For Coronavirus Patients In 48 Hours

Thu 23rd April 2020

SKMC opens new hospital for coronavirus patients in 48 hours

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, SKMC, in Abu Dhabi completed a makeshift hospital to treat patients infected with COVID-19 in just 48 hours.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, SKMC, in Abu Dhabi completed a makeshift hospital to treat patients infected with COVID-19 in just 48 hours.

The new hospital is staffed with 85 nurses and 20 doctors and allied health. The facility welcomed its first COVID-19 patient on Monday.

"We are a nation that doesn’t believe in impossible," said Mohamed Essa Al Mehri, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, and the Project Manager.

"Our human resources are our real capital at the time of crisis, this project won’t be accomplished without the hard work of every team member who worked day and night to meet the deadline," he added.

Despite the tight deadline, Dr. Maha Al Amri, Operation Director at SKMC insisted on carrying out a full building fire drill to assure the safety of staff and patients.

"We have discussed all possible scenarios, and planned accordingly to assure everyone’s safety," Dr. Al Amri said.

The 127-bed medical facility has 12 family rooms to enable family members to stay together. All rooms are equipped with video calling system to enable visual communication with caregivers.

More Stories From Middle East

