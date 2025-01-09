SKMC reinforcing its position as Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Surgery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) A newborn has made a full recovery after overcoming a complex heart condition with the support of medical professionals at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of SEHA network, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the middle East.

Baby Awad was born with a severe heart condition and underwent multiple intricate interventions during his first weeks of life. SKMC being Paediatric Cardiac Surgery Center of Excellence, managed his complex cardiac condition with its highly qualified team of expert cardiologists and surgeons.

Led by Dr. Benedict Rajkumar, the team performed several critical procedures, including an arterial switch operation, intraventricular tunnel repair, right ventricular muscle bundle resection, and other challenging interventions, made even more complex by the newborn’s small size.

Following these successful interventions, baby Awad was discharged on 19th June 2024. However, she experienced complications and was readmitted due to desaturation, a condition where blood oxygen levels drop too low, which required further medical attention and close monitoring.

The medical team promptly implemented a comprehensive care plan, including tracking his weight gain and scheduling regular follow-up visits to the paediatric cardiology clinic.

As a result of this ongoing care, baby Awad has now made a full recovery.

Dr. Benedict Rajkumar emphasised the collaborative efforts that led to the baby’s recovery: “The successful management of baby Awad’s complex congenital heart disease reflects the strong collaboration between SEHA’s multidisciplinary teams and the dedication of our medical staff at SKMC. Our focus remains on ensuring continued care and positive outcomes for all our patients, including our youngest.”

Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defects, affecting around 1 per cent of births. About one in four defects are critical, generally requiring surgery in the first year of life.

SEHA’s paediatric teams are highly experienced in managing complex paediatric cases with precision and compassion. Its hospitals and clinics are equipped to provide the highest standard of care, ensuring that patients like baby Awad not only survive but thrive, even after undergoing intricate medical procedures.