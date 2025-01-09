Open Menu

SKMC Reinforcing Its Position As Centre Of Excellence For Paediatric Surgery

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SKMC reinforcing its position as Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Surgery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) A newborn has made a full recovery after overcoming a complex heart condition with the support of medical professionals at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of SEHA network, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the middle East.

Baby Awad was born with a severe heart condition and underwent multiple intricate interventions during his first weeks of life. SKMC being Paediatric Cardiac Surgery Center of Excellence, managed his complex cardiac condition with its highly qualified team of expert cardiologists and surgeons.

Led by Dr. Benedict Rajkumar, the team performed several critical procedures, including an arterial switch operation, intraventricular tunnel repair, right ventricular muscle bundle resection, and other challenging interventions, made even more complex by the newborn’s small size.

Following these successful interventions, baby Awad was discharged on 19th June 2024. However, she experienced complications and was readmitted due to desaturation, a condition where blood oxygen levels drop too low, which required further medical attention and close monitoring.

The medical team promptly implemented a comprehensive care plan, including tracking his weight gain and scheduling regular follow-up visits to the paediatric cardiology clinic.

As a result of this ongoing care, baby Awad has now made a full recovery.

Dr. Benedict Rajkumar emphasised the collaborative efforts that led to the baby’s recovery: “The successful management of baby Awad’s complex congenital heart disease reflects the strong collaboration between SEHA’s multidisciplinary teams and the dedication of our medical staff at SKMC. Our focus remains on ensuring continued care and positive outcomes for all our patients, including our youngest.”

Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defects, affecting around 1 per cent of births. About one in four defects are critical, generally requiring surgery in the first year of life.

SEHA’s paediatric teams are highly experienced in managing complex paediatric cases with precision and compassion. Its hospitals and clinics are equipped to provide the highest standard of care, ensuring that patients like baby Awad not only survive but thrive, even after undergoing intricate medical procedures.

Related Topics

Middle East June All Weight Blood

Recent Stories

SKMC reinforcing its position as Centre of Excelle ..

SKMC reinforcing its position as Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Surgery

2 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of agreement ..

Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of agreement between Al Rostamani Group, Aj ..

18 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber discusses enhancing investment opportu ..

RAK Chamber discusses enhancing investment opportunities with US

2 hours ago
 Ajman's Department of Tourism Development to host ..

Ajman's Department of Tourism Development to host Etihad Ajman Golf Championship

2 hours ago
 Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldne ..

Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldness alarms India

2 hours ago
 Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

2 hours ago
SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

2 hours ago
 Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity ..

Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister

2 hours ago
 Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid ange ..

Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations

3 hours ago
 PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket t ..

PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments

3 hours ago
 Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

3 hours ago
 Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4 ..

Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East