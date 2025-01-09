SKMC Reinforcing Its Position As Centre Of Excellence For Paediatric Surgery
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) A newborn has made a full recovery after overcoming a complex heart condition with the support of medical professionals at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of SEHA network, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the middle East.
Baby Awad was born with a severe heart condition and underwent multiple intricate interventions during his first weeks of life. SKMC being Paediatric Cardiac Surgery Center of Excellence, managed his complex cardiac condition with its highly qualified team of expert cardiologists and surgeons.
Led by Dr. Benedict Rajkumar, the team performed several critical procedures, including an arterial switch operation, intraventricular tunnel repair, right ventricular muscle bundle resection, and other challenging interventions, made even more complex by the newborn’s small size.
Following these successful interventions, baby Awad was discharged on 19th June 2024. However, she experienced complications and was readmitted due to desaturation, a condition where blood oxygen levels drop too low, which required further medical attention and close monitoring.
The medical team promptly implemented a comprehensive care plan, including tracking his weight gain and scheduling regular follow-up visits to the paediatric cardiology clinic.
As a result of this ongoing care, baby Awad has now made a full recovery.
Dr. Benedict Rajkumar emphasised the collaborative efforts that led to the baby’s recovery: “The successful management of baby Awad’s complex congenital heart disease reflects the strong collaboration between SEHA’s multidisciplinary teams and the dedication of our medical staff at SKMC. Our focus remains on ensuring continued care and positive outcomes for all our patients, including our youngest.”
Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defects, affecting around 1 per cent of births. About one in four defects are critical, generally requiring surgery in the first year of life.
SEHA’s paediatric teams are highly experienced in managing complex paediatric cases with precision and compassion. Its hospitals and clinics are equipped to provide the highest standard of care, ensuring that patients like baby Awad not only survive but thrive, even after undergoing intricate medical procedures.
Recent Stories
SKMC reinforcing its position as Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Surgery
Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of agreement between Al Rostamani Group, Aj ..
RAK Chamber discusses enhancing investment opportunities with US
Ajman's Department of Tourism Development to host Etihad Ajman Golf Championship
Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldness alarms India
Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi
SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23
Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister
Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations
PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments
Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024
Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
SKMC reinforcing its position as Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Surgery2 minutes ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince witnesses signing of agreement between Al Rostamani Group, Ajman University18 minutes ago
-
China's civil aviation anticipates new record high in 20251 hour ago
-
RAK Chamber discusses enhancing investment opportunities with US2 hours ago
-
Ajman's Department of Tourism Development to host Etihad Ajman Golf Championship2 hours ago
-
SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-232 hours ago
-
Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 20243 hours ago
-
Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 20244 hours ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Federal Public Prosecut ..4 hours ago
-
NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline project4 hours ago
-
UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at CES 20254 hours ago
-
Indian renewable energy agency to launch two subsidiaries5 hours ago