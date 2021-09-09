SKMC successfully treats Emirati patient who suffered from mobility impairment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) has successfully treated an Emirati patient who suffered from Friedreich Ataxia; a genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes mobility imparities.

When the young patient named Amira arrived at SKMC’s Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, she was unable to move her legs and had been suffering from this condition since birth. The rehabilitation team at SKMC developed a personalised intensive treatment plan to get her on the path to recovery, including the use of LOKOMAT therapeutic technology, the newest addition to the institute.

LOKOMAT is a highly specialised exoskeleton robotic device designed to aid severely impaired adult and paediatric patients who are learning how to walk again. The device helps to support the body walking movement in which patients’ legs are being guided to achieve normal locomotion (regular muscle movement that occurs when walking) while on a treadmill. The intelligent device uses sensors to closely monitor movements, providing valuable feedback to the therapist throughout the session, which guides and maximises the effect of the training.

"We are proud to be able to offer a world-class therapeutic programme for our patients and community.

We are constantly looking for ways to utilise the latest advancements and technologies to increase the quality of our care and the patients’ clinical outcomes. This cutting-edge technology, along with the hands-on therapy, provides a unique opportunity to our patients who experience severely disabling injuries and illnesses," stated Dr. Nawal Al Kaabi, SKMC’s Chief Medical Officer.

"We strive to provide a holistic treatment experience, at the centre of which lies compassion, to improve the quality of life for our patients, restoring movement and relieving their pain," said Nivin Nabil Zayton, Senior Physiotherapist at SKMC.

"Gaining my life back was a dream to me," said the 20-year-old patient, Amira, who recently graduated from International Law school.

Amira faces a long recovery process, but with the strength and resilience her therapists have noticed, the team is confident she will reach her recovery goals.

"I am able to now move with minimal assistance. The journey wasn’t easy, but looking back at what I have achieved, I can say it is worth every drop of sweat," concluded Amira.