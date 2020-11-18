UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Daily COVID-19 Cases Highest Since August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:15 AM

S.Korea daily COVID-19 cases highest since August

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) South Korea reported 313 new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since August, as cluster infections continued to emerge from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings, prompting authorities to tighten social distancing rules.

The daily tally has been above 200 for five consecutive days and surpassed 300 for the first time since August when there was a large outbreak at a church political rally, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, KDCA.

The government decided on Tuesday to impose stricter social distancing measures for the greater Seoul area a month after easing them, warning of an even bigger crisis if its current efforts fail to blunt a spike in new cases.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea August Church From Government

Recent Stories

ERC denounces heinous attack against medical worke ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan records seven more deaths due to Covid-19

15 minutes ago

233 new parking spaces added in Al Mamoura, Abu Dh ..

36 minutes ago

India&#039;s tally of coronavirus infections excee ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.