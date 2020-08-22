UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 315 New Coronavirus Cases, Tightens Social Distancing Rules

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:45 AM

S.Korea reports 315 new coronavirus cases, tightens social distancing rules

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) South Korea said tougher social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus will be rolled out nationwide starting Sunday as it battles a new outbreak of the disease spreading from the capital, Seoul, Reuters reported.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 315 new domestic coronavirus infections as of midnight Friday, the latest in a string of triple digit increases in new local cases which take the country's tally to 17,002 with 309 deaths.

South Korea used advanced contact tracing and widespread testing to contain its first outbreak of the novel coronavirus, but Asia’s fourth-largest economy has experienced persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, mostly in and around densely populated Seoul and the surrounding areas.

In Seoul and some surrounding cities, the government has reimposed social distancing rules, including restricting large gatherings, banning in-person church meetings while closing nightclubs, karaoke bars, buffets and cyber cafes.

The same guidelines will be imposed on other areas across the country effective Sunday. However, in some areas with fewer infections, the guidelines would be recommended rather than obligatory.

"If we don't curb the spread (of the virus) in early stages, this will grow as a large-scale wave. To us, there is nothing more important than focusing on responding to COVID-19," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing on Saturday.

The Health Ministry also said it was postponing its decision to pursue policies boosting the number of medical students until the COVID-19 situation stabilises.

Related Topics

Seoul Same South Korea Sunday Church From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 August 2020

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

10 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

10 hours ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

11 hours ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.