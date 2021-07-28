UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports Highest COVID-19 Daily Count Amid Fourth Wave

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

S.Korea reports highest COVID-19 daily count amid fourth wave

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) South Korea on Wednesday reported 1,896 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, its highest-ever daily increase, as the country struggles to subdue a fourth wave of outbreaks fanned by the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The daily tally broke a previous record set on July 22 as infections are spreading beyond the capital Seoul and its neighbouring regions where the toughest social distancing rules are in place.

This is the first time the number of cases outside the Seoul metropolitan region has exceeded the 600 mark since the first COVID-19 wave emerged from a church in the southeastern city of Daegu.

Tighter social distancing curbs took effect across most of the country on Tuesday and will last for two weeks. Those areas will be under Level 3 curbs on a four-level scale, which will mean a 10 p.m. (1300 GMT) dining curfew and ban on gatherings of more than four people.

More Stories From Middle East

