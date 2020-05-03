UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea To Ease Social Distancing Rules Further, Starting May 6

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:45 PM

S.Korea to ease social distancing rules further, starting May 6

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) South Korea will further relax social distancing rules from 6th May, allowing a phased re-opening of businesses, as the nation has largely managed to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, Reuters quoted Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun as saying on Sunday.

Widespread testing, intensive contact tracing and tracking apps have enabled South Korea to limit the spread of the virus rather than rely on the lengthy lockdowns seen elsewhere.

The government "will allow businesses to resume at facilities in phases that had remained closed up until now, and also allow gatherings and events to take place assuming they follow disinfection guidelines," the prime minister told a televised meeting of government officials.

Further easing of rules means public facilities such as parks, libraries as well as schools could reopen in phases, although the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended citizens to continue to exercise some caution in everyday life.

Seoul extended its social distancing policy until 5th May even as it managed to bring down daily infection cases of more than 900 in late February to around 10 per day in the past week.

The national tally is at 10,793 as of midnight Saturday, with 250 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister South Korea February May Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

3 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.