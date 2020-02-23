UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sky News Arabia Appoints Yousef Tsouri As Head Of News

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:45 PM

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of news

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) Sky News Arabia has appointed Youssef Tsouri as Head of News effective 1st March 2020. Tsouri will be responsible for overseeing the Sky News Arabia, SNA, newsroom editorial strategy and content, enhance the operations and output of its global bureaus and contribute towards increasing SNA’s digital reach.

Tsouri brings over 23 years of experience to his role, gained across various reputable international media institutions in the UAE and abroad including MBC where he joined in 2002 as a news presenter and later occupied the position of Editor in Chief. He joins SNA from the French capital Paris, where he spent the last ten years working for France 24.

Nart Bouran, CEO of International Media Investment, the holding company which owns a 50 percent stake in SNA, said, "We are delighted to welcome Yousef to our growing Sky News Arabia family. I am confident that his extensive international expertise gained in the middle East and Europe will undoubtedly add value to the network and provide a fresh perspective to the team that will further drive SNA forward.

"

Bouran added, "Yousef will help lead the next stage of SNA’s development into a digital first news organisation that caters to an ever-growing number of viewers from all over the world. "

Yousef Tsouri, said, "Over the years, Sky News Arabia has solidified its position as a credible, well respected media platform both regionally and internationally, and I am pleased to return to the UAE to be a part of this outstanding effort and team. I am looking forward to starting my new role with Sky News Arabia and take its success story to new heights with the support of my colleagues, delivering unique news reporting and programming, across linear, digital and social."

Tsouri holds a graduate diploma from the Higher Institute of Journalism in Rabat, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Mohammed V University in Rabat.

Sky News Arabia is a leading pan-Arab news organisation broadcasting 24/7 to households across the Arabic-speaking world. With a free-to-air tv channel, audio platforms and online platforms, it is the home of breaking news, business, lifestyle, arts, culture and sports coverage.

Related Topics

World Sports Business Europe France UAE Company Paris Rabat Lead Middle East March 2020 Family Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.