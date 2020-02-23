Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of news

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) Sky News Arabia has appointed Youssef Tsouri as Head of News effective 1st March 2020. Tsouri will be responsible for overseeing the Sky News Arabia, SNA, newsroom editorial strategy and content, enhance the operations and output of its global bureaus and contribute towards increasing SNA’s digital reach.

Tsouri brings over 23 years of experience to his role, gained across various reputable international media institutions in the UAE and abroad including MBC where he joined in 2002 as a news presenter and later occupied the position of Editor in Chief. He joins SNA from the French capital Paris, where he spent the last ten years working for France 24.

Nart Bouran, CEO of International Media Investment, the holding company which owns a 50 percent stake in SNA, said, "We are delighted to welcome Yousef to our growing Sky News Arabia family. I am confident that his extensive international expertise gained in the middle East and Europe will undoubtedly add value to the network and provide a fresh perspective to the team that will further drive SNA forward.

"

Bouran added, "Yousef will help lead the next stage of SNA’s development into a digital first news organisation that caters to an ever-growing number of viewers from all over the world. "

Yousef Tsouri, said, "Over the years, Sky News Arabia has solidified its position as a credible, well respected media platform both regionally and internationally, and I am pleased to return to the UAE to be a part of this outstanding effort and team. I am looking forward to starting my new role with Sky News Arabia and take its success story to new heights with the support of my colleagues, delivering unique news reporting and programming, across linear, digital and social."

Tsouri holds a graduate diploma from the Higher Institute of Journalism in Rabat, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Mohammed V University in Rabat.

Sky News Arabia is a leading pan-Arab news organisation broadcasting 24/7 to households across the Arabic-speaking world. With a free-to-air tv channel, audio platforms and online platforms, it is the home of breaking news, business, lifestyle, arts, culture and sports coverage.