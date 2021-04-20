Sky News Arabia launches media training academy

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) Sky news Arabia has launched the Sky News Arabia Academy, an initiative that will empower the next generation of Arab talent with the foundations to excel in today’s dynamic media industry.

The Sky News Arabia academy features a range of specialised training courses aimed at individuals taking their first steps in media, while also providing a platform for established professionals and corporates looking to sharpen their skills and learn the latest sector techniques.

Workshops and training courses will be led by a selection of the most experienced Arab media professionals and broadcasters, including Giselle Khoury, Nadim Koteich, Youssef Al Tsoori, Majid Al Farsi, Sami Qasimi, Maha Abdullah, Chantal Saliba, Ramza Zakharia and Musa Al Balushi.

People who sign up to the Academy courses will also benefit from the expertise of key media professionals from International Media Investments titles, The National and Al Roeya, such as Mina Al Oraibi, Ahmed Al Alawi, Mustafa Al Rawi and Nasreen Fakher.

"As a leader and pioneer in the media sector we recognise the importance of nurturing future talent. Sky News Arabia Academy is committed to shaping the future of media and empowering talent, as well as strengthening other sectors by equipping professionals with the media and digital skills they need to thrive. By leveraging the established talent within our organisation and the latest technologies and techniques, we are realising our ambition to nurture the next generation of media professionals across the middle East and North Africa," said Nart Bouran, CEO of International Media Investments, whose assets include Sky News Arabia.

The Academy also provides the opportunity to train in the Sky News Arabia studios, the most technically advanced in the Arab world, while the wide range of courses includes content developed by the region’s leading skilled journalists, content creators and media leaders.

"We believe that the right training opens endless possibilities. We launched Sky News Arabia Academy to give those wishing to enter the world of media the perfect start to their exciting journey, equipping them with powerful tools for success with courses that cover all media platforms: visual, audio, and digital," said Mahra Al Yaqoobi, Head of Training Programmes at Sky News Arabia Academy.

"We invite anyone with an interest in media to register for our courses to develop their skills and take advantage of a broad range of possibilities in the media sector," she added.

Sky News Arabia Academy offers more than 30 specialised academic courses in four main categories, in the Arabic language: Digital and Social Media, Technical Operations, Television Production and Radio Production. Courses will initially be available in the UAE and will be extended to other GCC and Arab countries. The first training course will include 26 students, the winners of ‘Sky News Arabia Star’, a programme launched in early 2020 in cooperation with 14 universities in the Arab world.

Media presenter Nadim Koteich, Dr. Yahya Khairallah, and experienced digital journalist Iman Khattab will present the course that combines traditional and advanced media under three main sections: digital communication, television presenting, and editorial writing.

Sky News Arabia Academy training courses are available to a wide range of institutions, including government and semi-government agencies, private companies, scientific and media centres, universities and colleges, as well as individuals interested in a pursuing a career in media or seeking to acquire outstanding media skills that will help in all aspects of life.

To register for one of the courses or for more information on the programmes, visit: https://academy.skynewsarabia.com/