DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2021) Beautiful paintings and photographs depicting the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Metro, the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars, and more are in the spotlight at an art exhibit taking place on the banks of the Dubai Creek.

Held at the Dubai Shopping Festival Market at Al Seef Presented by Al Foah, the exhibit features artwork by talented youngsters from across Dubai who participated in the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Markets Art Competition, held in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Inspired by the title of the exhibit, ‘Milestones of Dubai’, the aspiring artists let their imaginations run wild and talents flow freely as they created dozens of wonderful paintings and photographs that captured the major achievements of Dubai through the decades.

A total of 60 highschool students, including Emiratis and UAE residents, from KHDA schools took part and judges chose the best 30 to be on show until 30 January. The pieces are presented in dynamic lighting frames at the Dubai Shopping Festival Market at Al Seef Presented by Al Foah, and each of the participating artists received AED500 as well as the chance to see their work prominently displayed.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: "It’s wonderful to see all of the amazing artworks produced by talented youngsters on display at the Dubai Shopping Festival Market at Al Seef Presented by Al Foah. The historic creekside location is the ideal setting to showcase paintings and photographs that capture some of the iconic moments and achievements from Dubai’s journey. The art contest, held in partnership with the KHDA, helps to amplify the message that DSF is much more than a retail-focused event – it’s a community-wide celebration created for all to enjoy and participate. The 30 youngsters who were chosen as winners, and all of the artists who took part, have each played their part in making this edition of DSF a fantastic and unforgettable event.

"

Mouza Al Suwaidi, Chief of Engagement at Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said, "It’s wonderful to see student art works featured prominently at Al Seef. We are very proud to have so many talented students in Dubai and are thankful to their schools and teachers who helped them participate in the competition. We are also incredibly grateful to our friends at Dubai Shopping Festival for giving these students a chance to showcase their talents."

A wonderful outdoors destination that comes alive in the cool winter evenings, the Dubai Shopping Festival Market at Al Seef Presented by Al Foah combines Emirati cultural shows with roaming street entertainment, live performances and super weekly themes all taking place among the traditional buildings and souks of Al Seef until 30 January.

Al Seef, a bustling waterfront promenade located nearby Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood on Dubai Creek’s serene south bank, beautifully blends Dubai’s cultural heritage and maritime past with its current role as a modern metropolis that offers limitless possibilities.

The destination boasts a variety of charming cafes and restaurants, as well as unique retail attractions offering a wealth of traditional and local souvenirs. Al Seef also hosts performing arts and cultural events that enrich the emirate’s attractive touristic scene. For Dubai Shopping Festival, Al Seef has assembled an unbeatable agenda of activations including a Chocolate Week, colourful Kite and Bubble Week, a Coffee Week, a Date Week, a Waterfront Weekend, with a Dragon Boat Race as its main attraction, in addition to a host of family entertainment, live shows, a henna corner and much more.

The venue will host Date Week from until 20 January, featuring date tasting, date-based dishes, workshops, palm tree crafts and lots of date products to eat, enjoy and explore. Market timings are weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.