Slackline Athlete Jaan Roose Walks Between Jumeirah Emirates Towers At 224-m Height
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) Three-time world champion slackliner, Jaan Roose, has delivered yet another world-first highline walk as he crossed the distance between the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai.
This came as part of the third edition of 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to the content creator economy.
Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit will be hosted in the UAE for the third time from January 11th to 13th across prominent venues, including Dubai’s Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.
It was the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers location which played host for Red Bull athlete Jaan Roose, the Estonian walking back and forward along the 100 metre line, at a height of 224 metres. Roose’s achievement is one of his most visually stunning to date; the skyscrapers of Dubai providing a futuristic backdrop to his challenge.
With over 15,000 content creators from around the world in attendance, participants will enjoy an action-packed agenda featuring exhilarating displays and have the chance to discover a whole new world of adventure.
