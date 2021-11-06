SLC Ready To Hold 'Legislative Week 2021' To Explore Future Of Legislative System

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) in the Emirate of Dubai is all set to host the 3rd edition of the Legislative Week from 14th to 18th November, titled ‘Legislation for the Future’.

Senior officials and legal professionals from Dubai government entities will attend the event to discuss the future of legislation, and explore opportunities for the modernisation and development of the legislative system in order to be fully prepared for furthering the future of the UAE as envisioned by the wise leadership.

The agenda of the Legislative Week 2021 features a series of virtual and in-person activities focused on the best ways to develop and prepare agile legislation that accommodates government policies on various areas, while ensuring legislative stability. Discussions will explore methods of developing and modernising the legislative framework, being key to implementing the 10 principles that will govern the future of the UAE over the next 50 years.

Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary-General, said, "The ongoing preparations for the Legislative Week 2021 are fueled by the success of the previous editions of the event in providing a strategic knowledge exchange platform for enhancing the emirate’s legislative awareness. The Legislative Week is an important event for the dissemination, exchange, and enrichment of legislative knowledge, as well as an enabler for sharing best practices that support the upgrading of the legislative system, which is the cornerstone for advancing the drive for excellence spearheaded by Dubai."

He highlighted that the upcoming edition of the Legislative Week will focus on the techniques of drafting future legislation that is capable of accommodating the quantum developments witnessed by Dubai and the UAE in preparation for the next 50 years.

"The agility and resilience of the legislative system is critical to ensure that the fast-paced changes needed for achieving development are accommodated," he added.

Al Muhairi elaborated, "Legislative agility is very important and an urgent requirement for developing viable, balanced, and supportive government legislation for the ‘Projects of the 50’. The SLC is committed to empowering government entities in Dubai by providing them with the necessary tools to enhance the agility, efficiency, and viability of legislation while maintaining stability of government policies.

"This will contribute to the achievement of government excellence by ensuring proactive and effective response to future requirements. Through virtual and in-person activities during the Legislative Week, we look forward to engaging our strategic partners and industry stakeholders in the process of developing legislation, in line with the UAE Centennial vision to become the best country in the world by 2071."

Highlights of the Legislative Week 2021 will include the Legislation Lab, as well as a series of lectures for law students from various universities in the UAE on the following topics: ‘Legislation Stimulating Job Creation and Coping with Future Changes’, ‘Electronic Contracts’, and ‘3D Printers’. In addition, representatives from Dubai government entities will also hold sessions focused on the following themes: ‘Adopting Self-Assessment in Legislative Audit’, ‘Legalese’, ‘Creating Legislation for the Future’, and ‘Liability for Non-Disclosure of Infectious Diseases’.