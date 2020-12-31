SLCBs show flexibility and efficiency in overcoming circumstances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) Since the beginning of the global crisis of the emerging coronavirus "Covid 19", Sharjah Ladies Club Branches (SLCBs) have shown their full readiness to overcome the current phase, and their complete flexibility in the continuity of work and the fulfillment of its community mission and achievements.

The club has been keen to achieve optimum harmonisation with the flexible approach followed in Sharjah since the beginning of the crisis, and to coordinate the gradual return with the full commitment to the highest health and safety requirements and to follow the circulars issued by the Sharjah Human Resources Department, and to apply all the standards set out in the guide issued by the Department with regard to the preventive measures and employee safety in the departments, authorities of the Sharjah government.

With a view to ensure returning to the normal routine after Covid-19 according to a well-thought-out plan that supports the club's view of a healthy and safe environment for its visitors and employees.

In this regard, Khawla Al Serkal, Director General of Sharjah Ladies Club, explained that the Club has been keen on the continuity and efficiency of performance with its full readiness to work remotely within a virtual environment based on the best international technologies that enabled it to maintain the pace of business with its previous quality, and to develop flexible and gradual scenarios for easy and smooth return to normalcy.

"Safety of everyone has been the first consideration upon which the action plans were based, as all precautionary controls and safety and public health requirements were taken. In addition, a Covid-19 tests have been also conducted for all Club employees to ensure their safety, as part of the tests that the Sharjah government required to its employees in coordination with the Sharjah Department of Human Resources."

It indicated that the exceptional ability the Club had in containing the consequences of this stage; came as a result of a real pre-preparation; this enabled the Club to make a qualitative leap in its services and outputs as an effective social institution.

She stated that the Club's full willingness for the upcoming stage, and the inclusion of all today's realities and its changes within its next strategy. Pointing out that this crisis has achieved a new global shift in goals, plans, work environments and their reality.

In turn, the Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC (monitored the needs and possibilities of the new year, and completed its preparations for all expected conditions.

With regard to the most prominent events during the last period, she explained that the Club has adopted digital and technological transformation in all its procedures and services, and methods of communicating with its customers.

Where all communication operations have been transferred to social networks, internal procedures have been carried out through digital scanning systems, and financial operations have been carried out through cash payment cards, electronic links and digital bills as well. Electronic forms have been approved for member reservations.

"The Club has focused on virtual training for all its employees in order to make the most of the remote work period; by enhancing their capabilities and skills and ensuring continuous learning and development." She added.

The Club has carried out many awareness and educational seminars remotely; in many areas such as fitness classes and personal training, virtual lessons for many of the Club's activities such as ballet, arts, summer camps, and children's and talent programmes.

It has also provided several free consultations and advice in health and beauty to its customers over the internet, and provided the service of purchasing and delivering products of the Club's facilities.