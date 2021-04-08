SM completes Ramadan preparations, sets service centres timing

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Sharjah Municipality (SM) announced the completion of its preparations to receive the holy month of Ramadan according to a set of systematic plans that are in line with the circumstances and the government directives pertaining to the preventive and precautionary measures amidst the spread of the coronavirus.

The municipality has also set the working hours during the holy month, from 9 AM to 12 midnight, in addition to performing its monitoring and awareness role on all food establishments and markets, intensifying visits and inspection campaigns to ensure their compliance with all health controls regulating the workflow, and preventive measures circulated by the municipality according to a set of announcements.

In this context, Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, stressed that the municipality is keen to provide all its services during the holy month of Ramadan in accordance with a set of preventive and precautionary measures in line with government directives to limit the spread of COVID-19, for which purposes it has formed a team of inspectors from the Food Control Department to ensure food establishments’ compliance with health standards and requirements.

He indicated that the inspection teams of the Municipal Supervision and Inspection Department will also intensify their awareness-raising campaigns to enhance the aesthetic and civilised appearance of the emirate, adhere to the preventive and precautionary measures on beaches and green spaces, and organise various visits to educate the public not to set up any Ramadan tent in implementation of the decision to stop permits for Ramadan tents for this year and make sure everyone adheres to it.

The Sharjah Municipality calls on the public to contact 993 to report any comments, and to receive all inquiries around the clock.