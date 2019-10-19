SM launches digital document archiving platform

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) In conjunction with the Arab Document Day, Sharjah Municipality Saturday launched the Kunooz, a digital library as the first government agency in the emirate, which is considered a new model in archiving documents for reference at any time.

The project saves more than 5,000 documents including books, pictures, sound recordings, video or electronic texts.

The launching ceremony was attended by Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, his assistants and a number of Municipality leaders and employees.

Al Tarifi stressed that Sharjah Municipality attaches great importance to the documents as they are part of the authentic past and reflect the history, culture and civilisation of the emirate, as well as the nucleus of founding for the great development. Therefore, preserving these documents, he added, will give the next generations the chance to learn about their past, tracing the steps of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has paid great attention to and preserved the ancient heritage and documents.

He pointed out that the Kunooz programme authenticates the municipality’s enormous efforts in all fields and is a reference to all its events and activities.

For his part, Abdullah Al Qaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Sharjah Municipality, explained that Kunooz platform will be used to document all the internal and external events and activities that take place in the municipality, including documenting all decisions, circulars and laws of the municipality, and all designs or any other materials, to form a cultural knowledge treasure that serves work interest and be a reference at any time.

On the occasion of the Arab Document Day, Sheikha Khulood Al Mualla, Director of Documents Department at Sharjah Municipality, confirmed that this annual celebration reflects the importance of the document, given the historical facts that constitute the main pillar of the past and the instrument of the present and future work.