SM Stops Issuing Permits To Display Food Outside Shops In Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:30 PM

SM stops issuing permits to display food outside shops in Ramadan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Municipality (SM) has announced that it will stop issuing permits to display food on tables in front of shops during the holy month of Ramadan in the current year.

This decision is part of the municipality’s keenness to provide the highest health standards and within the preventive and precautionary measures it takes to limit the spread of COVID- 19.

In this context, Sheikha Shatha Al Mualla, Assistant Director General of the Public Health and Central Laboratories Sector of SM, confirmed that the municipality has stopped issuing these permits for the second year in a row within the framework of its monitoring and awareness role to limit the spread of COVID-19, and applying preventive and precautionary measures in food establishments, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. The decision also comes within the framework of preserving the health and safety of consumers, as one of the municipality's most important priorities and objectives.

In a related context, Sheikha Shatha stated that the SM’s Food Control Department has started receiving requests for food establishments wishing to issue permits to sell food to non-Muslim communities during the day in the month of Ramadan, as these establishments are allowed to practice their activities for this purpose in accordance with the necessary permits and controls approved by the municipality.

Sheikha Al Mualla explained that the municipality, through its inspection teams of the Food Control Department, will follow up all food sites and establishments to ensure their commitment to the decision to not display any food outside the shops, as well as the commitment of establishments operating during the day in the month of Ramadan to issue permits to provide service to non-Muslim communities, and will take the necessary measures against violators, according to the approved penal regulations, as the municipality has designated a team of 45 inspectors to ensure the commitment of these facilities.

