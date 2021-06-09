UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMA Explores Role Of Water In Islam, Art

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:45 PM

SMA explores role of water in Islam, art

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), on Wednesday, inaugurated its "Drop by Drop Life Falls from the Sky. Water, islam and Art" exhibition at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation.

Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, inaugurated the exhibition in presence of Nicola Lener, Italian Ambassador to the UAE; Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Italian Consul-General in Dubai; Alberto Sacco, Deputy Mayor for Labour and Youth Employment Policies, Commerce, Tourism, and Legal Affairs of the City of Torino; Manal Ataya, Director-General of the SMA; Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Arts and Heritage Sector, Ministry of Culture and Youth; Ida Zilio-Grandi, Director of the Italian Cultural Institute - Embassy of Italy to the UAE; Giovanni Curatola, Professor at the University of Udine and curator of the exhibition at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, and Dr Zaki Aslan, Director of ICCROM-Sharjah.

Organised in collaboration with the Italian Fondazione Torino Musei, the exhibition features 120 artefacts seen for the first time outside of Italy and are related to water and people’s daily lives in the Islamic world, including decorated jugs, cups, carpets, fountains and other exquisite items sourced from different parts of the Islamic world.

Running until 11th December, 2021, the exhibition was initiated with a manuscript containing the holy Quranic verse, "And we created every living thing from water".

Collections on display are on loan from various renowned Italian public and private collections, and the permanent collection of the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation and from the Sharjah Art Museum.

Revolving around four themes: The Blessings of Water and Islam, Water and Daily Life, Traditional Hammam and the Gardens, the displayed items collectively illustrate the historical development of the numerous roles played by water in daily life and represent the artistic embodiment of it in the Arabic and Islamic arts and culture.

Related Topics

Loan World Water Sharjah Salem Udine Italy December Commerce From Arab Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Brazil&#039;s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to reduce go ..

6 minutes ago

UAE ratified as Associate Member of International ..

36 minutes ago

Albanian Prime Minister Calls on Parliament to Dis ..

38 minutes ago

Recovery from COVID-19 pandemic requires significa ..

51 minutes ago

Germany ready to broker Moscow-Kiev gas transit de ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.