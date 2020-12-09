SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, is gearing up to organise its online conference themed "The Evolving Museum: Adapting, Learning and Exhibiting in the New Era", bringing together more than 15 museum experts to share their insights on how museums are rethinking and reworking their spaces to provide a richer and more attractive visitor experience.

Taking place on December 14-15, the conference will highlight the role of museums in the formal education system and their influence in cultural diversity, as well as the display methods of museum collections in the 21st century.

The two-day event will also touch on how museums can turn challenges into opportunities, with a focus on their digital practices of exhibiting their collections via their digital platforms and how the audience reacted to the new digital museum experience.

The conference will feature seven sessions over the course of two days, during which museum experts will engage in discussions highlighting how exhibition design is transforming, what curatorial decisions are being made in their museums, and how they opted to take their collections into the digital world to create inspiring and intriguing museum experiences during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Additionally, the event will witness the launch of several outreach initiatives for communities and academic institutions that aim to help them learn about museum collections at anytime, anywhere, and even at the comfort of their homes.

An impressive cluster of museum experts from the UAE and beyond will take part at the event including experts from the American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Art Foundation, Barjeel Art Foundation, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Dubai Museum of the Future, and OliOli Children’s Museum, Dubai.

Several museums from New York, namely the Museum of Modern Art, as well as the Victoria and Albert Museum and the National Gallery London, will also participate in the conference.

The event will begin with an opening keynote by Manal Ataya, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority, followed by a session titled "The Future of Museum Exhibitions".

The session will examine how museums have been influenced by technological advancements and the role played by museum educators and curators in incorporating interactive display methods into exhibitions to increase audience engagement, as studies have shown that the new techniques have resulted in an increased visitor engagement.

Moderated by Frederic Gmeiner, Assistant Professor, College of Architecture, Art and Design at the American University of Sharjah, the session will see the participation of Lāth Carlson, Executive Director, Museum of the Future, Dubai and teamLab, Tokyo.

They will discuss how a unique experience created by interactive media and technology, is used in a physical exhibition space that complements objects and collections. It will also highlight the opportunities that are offered, and the challenges created.