Small Medevac Plane Crashes In Philadelphia With Child, 5 Others On Board
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 10:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) WASHINGTON, 1st February, 2025 (WAM) – A medevac plane crashed soon after takeoff in Philadelphia on Friday with a child and five others on board, the air ambulance company that operated it said, adding that it had not confirmed any survivors, Reuters reported.
Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, based in Mexico and licenced to operate in the U.S., said its aircraft crashed with four crew members, one pediatric medical patient and the patient's mother on board.
"At this time we cannot confirm any survivors," the company said.
State and local officials said late on Friday they could not yet confirm how many people may have died on the ground after the plane slammed into a heavily populated portion of the city.
